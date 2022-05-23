U.S.-listed European bank stocks are rising in Monday premarket trading after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the central bank "has been starting the journey down the path of policy normalization" and may exit negative interest rates by the end of Q3.

The euro is surging 1.1% against the U.S. dollar after the head of the ECB wrote a blog post mapping out the central bank's intentions. With the prospect of European interest rates entering positive territory, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) U.S.-listed shares are rising 6.1% in Monday premarket trading, Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) ADRs are gaining 3.2%, Credit Suisse (CS) +1.9%, ING Group (ING) +2.5%. U.K.-based banks, which also do business in the euro area, saw stocks gain — Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) ADSs, up 1.4% and Barclays (BCS), +2.2%.

Considering the economic backdrop and risks that currently exist, Lagarde wrote, she expects net purchases under the ECB's asset purchase program to end "very early" in Q3, allowing for a rate lift-off at the Governing Council's July meeting, consistent with the ECB's forward guidance.

What happens after that will depend on the medium-term inflation outlook, she said. "If we see inflation stabilizing at 2% over the medium term, a progressive further normalization of interest rates towards the neutral rate will be appropriate. But the pace and overall scale of the adjustment cannot be determined ex ante."

Lagarde also sees the possibility that the central bank may need to raise rates above the neutral rate — at which the interest rate neither fuels nor hinders the economy. "If the euro area economy were overheating as a result of a positive demand shock, it would make sense for policy rates to be raised sequentially above the neutral rate," she wrote. "This would ensure that demand falls back into line with supply and that inflationary pressures ease."

Euro stands at 0.9382 per U.S. dollar at about 8:17 AM ET; earlier it the month, the U.S. dollar had approached parity with the euro, with the euro at 0.966 per U.S. dollar.

Lagarde emphasized the need for "gradualism, optionality, and flexibility when adjusting monetary policy."

Future decisions on the balance sheet will have to take into account the "evolving medium-term inflation outlook and our pledge to ensure policy transmission — especially as flexible reinvestment of the PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase program) portfolio is a tool we have made available to mitigate fragmentation risks."

The bank can also design and deploy new instruments "to secure monetary policy transmission as we move along the path of policy normalization, as we have shown on many occasions in the past," Lagarde added.

