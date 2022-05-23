Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) reported data from phase 3 trial of its drug troriluzole in patients with spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), a group of inherited disorder affecting walk, speech and coordination of hands and legs.

The company said the main goal, of change in function, did not reach statistical significance in the overall SCA population (213 patients) as there was less than expected disease progression over the course of the study.

Biohaven added that in all patients, the troriluzole and placebo groups each had average baseline scores of 4.9 on the f-SARA function rating scale; and both groups showed minimal change at the 48-week endpoint with f-SARA scores of 5.1 and 5.2, respectively.

In patients with SCA Type 3, which were 41% of total patients, troriluzole showed a numerical treatment benefit on the change in f-SARA score, compared to placebo.

In addition, SCA patients treated with troriluzole showed minimal disease progression over the study period, Biohaven added.

"Given the debilitating nature of this disease, we look forward to sharing the SCA3 genotype data with regulators and working with the FDA to address the high unmet need in this patient population," said Biohaven CEO Vlad Coric.

Troriluzole had previously failed a study in Alzheimer's disease and a trial in obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Biohaven (BHVN) is in the midst of an acquisition by Pfizer in a ~$11.6B deal.