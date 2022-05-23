INO, WWR and CTIC among pre market gainers
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) +20%.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) +19%.
- SIGA Technologies (SIGA) +15% Monkeypox plays indicate further upside as global toll climbs.
- O2Micro International (OIIM) +13%.
- GoldMining (GLDG) +12%.
- Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) +12% Monkeypox plays indicate further upside as global toll climbs.
- Humanigen (HGEN) +10%.
- ImmunoGen (IMGN) +9% ovarian cancer therapy undergoes FDA priority review.
- Ouster (OUST) +7%.
- Porch Group (PRCH) +6%.
- Deutsche Bank (DB) +6% after Lagarde sees positive rates possible at Q3 end.
- Westwater Resources (WWR) +6%.
- Chimerix (CMRX) +6% Monkeypox plays indicate further upside as global toll climbs.
- BEST (BEST) +6%.
- CTI BioPharma (CTIC) +5%.