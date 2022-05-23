As monkeypox cases continue to rise worldwide, a group of companies focused on therapeutics and vaccines targeted at a close relative of the virus has extended their recent gains in the pre-market on Monday.

Therapeutics and vaccines against smallpox offer cross-protection against the rare viral disease most common in remote parts of Central and West Africa.

After making record gains last week, smallpox drugmakers SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Chimerix (CMRX) have added ~13% and ~8% on above-average volume, respectively. Emergent Biosolutions (EBS), which offers a smallpox vaccine, is trading ~10% higher.

Meanwhile, GeoVax Labs (GOVX) a clinical-stage biotech with a vaccine platform proven to have worked against smallpox, has added ~37% with ~16.3 million shares changing hands, compared to the 65-day average volume of ~1.5 million.

Following the reports of 80 cases on Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed 92 global monkeypox cases in 12 countries, as of Saturday. Another 28 cases were under investigation. The U.S. confirmed its first monkeypox infection last Wednesday and officials are investigating two suspected cases.

Meanwhile, Belgium announced a mandatory 21-day quarantine for monkeypox patients on Friday, becoming the first country to introduce the pandemic-era measure.

Danish vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) surged last week after announcing an order from an undisclosed European country to deliver its smallpox vaccine. Emergent (EBS) and SIGA (SIGA) have also gained attention along with their smallpox solutions.

Commenting on the Outbreak, Raymond James analysts led by Chris Meekins argued Monday that the U.S. has stockpiled enough smallpox vaccines to inoculate every citizen.

“Based on what we currently understand about the strain circulating, we believe the U.S. is far more prepared for monkeypox outbreaks than it has been for some other infectious diseases,” they added.

However, the firm cautioned the disease looks to be spreading faster than expected, and the details of the new outbreak in non-endemic countries “are worth closely monitoring.”

