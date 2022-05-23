Biohaven gets FDA review for nasal spray zavegepant to treat migraine

May 23, 2022 8:36 AM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review Biohaven Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:BHVN) application seeking approval of zavegepant nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine in adults.
  • The FDA is expected to make a decision on the new drug application (NDA) in Q1 2023.
  • The company said the NDA was based on data from two studies.
  • Biohaven added that, if approved, zavegepant nasal spray would be the only FDA-approved CGRP receptor antagonist in an intranasal formulation, a treatment that provides ultra-rapid pain relief in as little as 15 minutes that lasts through 48 hours after a single dose.
  • Biohaven (BHVN) is in the midst of an acquisition by Pfizer in a ~$11.6B deal.
