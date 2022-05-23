Avis Budget is a new best idea short at Hedgeye

May 23, 2022 8:39 AM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Financial Trading Charts Close-Up on Digital Display

da-kuk/iStock via Getty Images

Hedgeye fired off a new best idea short call on Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR).

Analyst Jay Van Sciver noted that before the stimulus-driven surge in meme stocks, the car rental stock was widely viewed as a "capital intensive low multiple business facing intense competitive pressures and substitution from ridesharing."

Sciver and team warn that CAR's profits will trend back toward pre-pandemic norms with the Fed tightening into a slowing growth economy, which is said to not be reflected in the current earnings estimates.

Hedgeye sees shares of CAR underperforming by more than 50% as the current macro environment and disinflation accompanies receding pandemic pressures into the early part of 2023.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) rose 1.10% in premarket trading on Monday.

See all the valuation metrics on CAR.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.