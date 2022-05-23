Satellogic expands presence in APAC as plans to operate 34 satellites by 1Q23
May 23, 2022 8:41 AM ETSatellogic Inc. (SATL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Nano satellites operator Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) said it plans to enhance operations in Australia in order to expands its presence in APAC region's space market.
- Satellogic currently operates 22 high-resolution satellites and expects to grow its constellation to 34 satellites by Q1 2023. By 2025, the company expects to have over 200 satellites in orbit to provide daily remaps of the entire surface of the Earth, and up to 40 revisits of points of interest per day.
- The company told regional presence will be overseen by Ken Fritschel, Vice President, International Sales, Satellogic.
- "Australia is committed to keeping supply chains open and believes in the democratization of space, which is the core of our mission. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with organizations in the country and across the region as we further expand access to Earth Observation data worldwide, in order to help solve the biggest global challenges that we are facing," said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic.
