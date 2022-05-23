Credit Suisse chairman denies report of CEO replacement talks - CNBC

May 23, 2022 8:42 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Credit Suisse

Rafael_Wiedenmeier/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehman said the bank isn't looking to replace CEO Thomas Gottstein, denying a Bloomberg News report earlier this month that the board had held early stage talks to find a new CEO.
  • "They didn't speak to me, and I know that has not taken place, so it is wrong," Lehman told CNBC when asked about the previous report. He said he fully backs Gottstein "because he is good."
  • The speculation over its CEO came after Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has had to deal with a string of scandals and losses in the past two years, including the collapse of Archegos Capital and Greensill, in 2021. Gottstein was named CEO in February 2020, replacing Tidjane Thiam who left in the wake of a spying scandal at the bank.
  • The company's Q1 results were hit by a charge to increase its litigation provisions by ~CHF 600M ($633M).
