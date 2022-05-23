BTIG sees Steve Madden as a good fit for investors amid inflationary headwinds

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) should provide opportunity for investors amid retail sector turmoil, per BTIG.

The financial services firm’s managing director Camilo Lyon reported in a note to clients that a meeting with CEO Ed Rosenfeld reinforced his team’s bullishness on the stock despite macro headwinds. He explained that competitive advantages in inventory and supply chain improvements illuminated in the meeting should accelerate market share gains.

Lyon explained that the company’s recent production move to Mexico and Brazil for 50% of its footwear output is protecting it from the impacts of supply chain slowdowns for Asia-linked competitors. The confidence voiced by management in describing these developments only encouraged more optimism from the analysts on supply dynamics while demand remains resilient.

“We have become increasingly encouraged by the rebound in dress footwear,” Lyon stated. “We also view the second leg of fashion spending as a benefit to [Steve Madden] (SHOO) as consumers continue to refresh their closets.”

He added that the company has shown an ability to raise prices without tempering demand, "showing no signs of inflationary pressures", and is showing good strides in its direct to consumer segment.

“Overall, we believe the fundamentals of the business are strong and the strategy is sound as [Steve Madden] (SHOO) has many avenues of growth that are working for it including a surging and profit-enhancing DTC business, early successes in Europe, a dominant fashion footwear position in the US, and growing accessories business led by handbags and apparel,” Lyon concluded.

He reiterated a “Buy” rating and assigned a $72 price target to the stock. Shares rose 0.5% in the final 45 minutes prior to Monday's market open.

Read more on recent earnings results from the footwear and apparel retailer.