First Bank of Alabama to acquire branches from Southern States Bank

May 23, 2022 8:46 AM ETSouthern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • First Bank of Alabama, subsidiary of FirstBanc of Alabama and Anniston-based Southern States Bank (NASDAQ:SSBK), subsidiary of Southern States Bancshares have entered into an agreement whereby FBA will acquire the Heflin, AL and Ranburne, AL branches of Southern States.
  • Under the terms, FBA will acquire the physical locations and most of the loan and deposit accounts associated with the branches.
  • The proposed transaction will increase FBA’s presence in East Central Alabama and give it an ~32% share of the bank deposits in Cleburne County, AL.
  • Following completion of the transaction, FBA will have total assets in excess of $920M and will have twelve full-service locations across East Central Alabama.
