Mirum acquires San Diego-based Satiogen in stock and cash combination
May 23, 2022 8:52 AM ETMirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has acquired San Diego-based Satiogen Pharmaceuticals.
- Mirum will wholly own the Satiogen subsidiary, which will receive a 2% royalty.
- The total potential consideration consisted of a combination of 841,792 shares of common stock, 199,993 of which is subject to achievement of a milestone, and ~$2.8M in cash.
- The transaction reduces royalty and milestone obligations for LIVMARLI® and volixibat; and to generate positive cash flow.
- Pursuant to the deal, Mirum obtained all Satiogen licensing payments and Satiogen-owned intellectual property relating to LIVMARLI and volixibat.