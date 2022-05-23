Wilbur Ross SPAC said in talks to take UK's Atom Bank public

May 23, 2022 8:53 AM ETRoss Acquisition Corp II Units (ROSS.U), ROSSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

President Donald Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

  • Wilbur Ross's SPAC Ross Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ROSS) is said in detailed talks about a merger with Atom Bank in a deal that will value the UK digital-only bank at £700 million.
  • Talks are said to be at an advanced stage, though there's no guarantee an agreement will be reached, according to a Sky News report. The SPAC would also raise about £150 million though a PIPE transaction. If a deal with Atom Bank is announced, it would likely take about six months to complete.
  • The Sky News item comes after Bloomberg reported in August that the Ross-backed SPAC was is in talks to take GaN Systems public.
  • Last March, ex-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ SPAC began trading after $300M IPO.
