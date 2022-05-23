Innoviva to acquire Entasis Therapeutics for $2.20/share
May 23, 2022 8:57 AM ETInnoviva, Inc. (INVA), ETTXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ETTX) has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Innoviva is to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Entasis at a price of $2.2/share in cash.
- Innoviva currently owns ~60% of the outstanding shares of Entasis common stock and the acquisition consideration values Entasis’ equity at $113M on a fully diluted basis.
- The price/share in cash represents a 50% premium to Entasis’ closing price of $1.47/share on Jan. 31, 2022, the last date before Innoviva’s original bid became public.
- “This acquisition will build upon our overall strategy to acquire differentiated, high-potential assets in attractive, yet often overlooked, disease areas where our capital and capabilities can make a difference,” said Pavel Raifeld, CEO of Innoviva.