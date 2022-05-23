Pebblebrook Hotel occupancy rate rises to highest since pandemic started

May 23, 2022 8:57 AM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Pebblebrook Hotel's (NYSE:PEB) same-store occupancy rate for April rose to 68% from 62% in March, reaching its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, as business travel continues to recover, according to the REIT's monthly operating update.
  • Looking forward, "June is seeing a reacceleration in the demand recovery, and the Company expects it will be sequentially better than April 2022," as per the update.
  • Meanwhile, average daily rate of $314 in April vs. $305 in the previous month.
  • Revenue per room was $212 in April, up from $188 in March.
  • Hotel EBITDA was $45.2M in April compared with $34.2M in March. Adjusting for capital reserves, hotel net operating income was $40.2M in April vs. $34.2M in the prior month.
  • In mid-May, Pebblebrook Hotel revised its Q2 outlook.
