May 23, 2022

  • Clinical-stage biotech Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) announced Monday that cystic fibrosis drugmaker Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) signed an asset purchase and sale agreement with the company to acquire a group of product candidates for $60 million in cash.
  • Nano-cap Catalyst Bio (CBIO) has added ~163% on above-average volume in the pre-market so far.
  • The agreement to sell the candidates known as protease medicines designed to regulate the complement, including CB 2782-PEG, was part of an ongoing initiative to find strategic options for the business, Chief Executive of Catalyst Bio (CBIO) Nassim Usman said.
  • “We have significantly reduced our cash burn and continue to work with our advisors to evaluate additional strategic alternatives for Catalyst,” he added.
  • In February, Catalyst Bio (CBIO) announced its plans to explore strategic alternatives for the company.
