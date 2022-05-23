Shockwave, Genesis MedTech get approval in China to sell system for arterial calcification

Businessman stamping approved stamp on document in meeting

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Genesis MedTech said China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved the sale of Shockwave IVL System with the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheters and the Shockwave M5 and S4 Peripheral IVL Catheters in China.

  • The company said the Shockwave M5 and S4 IVL catheters are used to treat peripheral arterial calcification lesions, while the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheters are used to treatment coronary arterial calcification lesions. All these devices are approved in the U.S. and the EU.

  • A joint venture between Santa Clara, Calif.-based Shockwave and Singapore's Genesis MedTech and was formed in March of 2021 to distribute Shockwave’s products in China and to use Genesis' Wuxi research and development and production base to accelerate the manufacturing of Shockwave’s products for the local Chinese market.

