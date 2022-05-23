Elon Musk continued to put pressure on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) over the weekend, accusing the company of refusing to provide details about how it determines activity driven by fake accounts. The message represented the latest salvo in a campaign from the Tesla (TSLA) boss to potentially renegotiate his takeover deal with the social media giant.

Asked on Twitter if the company had provided additional information about its claim that 5% of activity came from fake accounts, Musk responded that he is still waiting for more specifics.

"No, they still refuse to explain how they calculate that 5% of daily users are fake/spam! Very suspicious," the billionaire tweeted over the weekend.

Last month, Musk reached a deal to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, or about $44B. However, since then, Musk has put the deal on hold, citing a TWTR report that less than 5% of its daily active users represent fake accounts.

Musk has called that number into question and has pushed for additional details about TWTR's methodology in arriving at the 5% figure. He has also suggested an external audit of the data.

The billionaire has added that he remains committed to the transaction but has suggested the deal might require a lower price to move forward.

For its part, TWTR has held firm on the purchase price so far, saying it is "committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable."

