Inspired Entertainment secures igaming license in Pennsylvania

May 23, 2022 9:07 AM ETInspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announced Monday that it has received interactive gaming manufacturer license in Pennsylvania.
  • The license that comes as company's ongoing North American expansion strategy will allow Inspired to offer its interactive games to licensed online operators serving Pennsylvania. 
  • The company expects to launch its interactive content in Summer 2022 with multiple game titles initially available.
  • "Pennsylvania is one of the largest iGaming states in North America and we are excited to add it to our North American geographies, which already includes New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Quebec and Ontario," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer at Inspired. 
  • Also Read (Apr. 18): Surging sportsbook growth signals strength for gambling stocks
