Seagen's Tukysa shows efficacy for colorectal cancer in pivotal trial
May 23, 2022 9:09 AM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Topline data from a phase 2 trial of Seagen's (NASDAQ:SGEN) Tukysa (tucatinib) showed that the oncologic demonstrated a good objective response rate and duration of response in patients with HER-2 positive colorectal cancer.
- When Tukysa was given in combination with trastuzumab, results indicated the objective response rate was 38.1% and the duration of response 12.4 months.
- Seagen (SGEN) said the data will form the basis for a planned supplemental New Drug Application.
- Tukysa is currently approved for HER2-positive breast cancer.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners says that SeaGen (SGEN) is a buy.