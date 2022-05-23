Seagen's Tukysa shows efficacy for colorectal cancer in pivotal trial

May 23, 2022

Bowel polyps, colorectal polyps, 3D illustration

Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Topline data from a phase 2 trial of Seagen's (NASDAQ:SGEN) Tukysa (tucatinib) showed that the oncologic demonstrated a good objective response rate and duration of response in patients with HER-2 positive colorectal cancer.
  • When Tukysa was given in combination with trastuzumab, results indicated the objective response rate was 38.1% and the duration of response 12.4 months.
  • Seagen (SGEN) said the data will form the basis for a planned supplemental New Drug Application.
  • Tukysa is currently approved for HER2-positive breast cancer.
