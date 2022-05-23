JPMorgan started off coverage on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) with an Outperform rating.

Analyst Cory Carpenter and team believe PRCH's B2B go-to-market strategy is differentiated and provides the company with unique data and early access to high-intent movers at low customer acquisition cost.

"PRCH offers these homebuyers its free moving concierge service, which has healthy uptake rates and PRCH monetizes through B2B2C move-related services (i.e., booking movers) and increasingly its in-house insurance and warranty products."

Looking ahead, JPMorgan sees PRCH as well positioned for sustainable +30% growth. Margins are forecast to improve each year and adjusted EBITDA is seen turning positive in the second half of 2023.

JPMorgan's December 2022 price target of $8 is based on 2.5X the 2023 revenue estimate, which is noted to be a discount to real estate software peers trading at 7X on average and largely in-line with InsurTech peers trading at 2.7X as well as a modest premium to home services peers trading at 1.3X.

Shares of Porch Group (PRCH) jumped 10.34% in premarket trading on Monday to $4.91 vs. the post-SPAC range of $3.27 to $27.50.