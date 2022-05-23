HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) has suspended one of its senior executives as the bank conducts an investigation concerning comments he made at an industry conference last week, the Financial Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the process.

Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investing at HSBC's asset management division, said central bankers and policymakers are overstating financial risks of climate change in an effort to "out-hypberbole the next guy."

HSBC (HSBC) CEO Noel Quinn and Nuno Matos, head of the bank's wealth and personal banking business, took to social media to distance the bank from the comments.

Quinn said on LinkedIn the comments "are inconsistent with HSBC's strategy and do not reflect the views of the senior leadership of HSBC or HSBC Asset Management" and added that the bank is "absolutely committed to a net zero future."

While the bank executives took issue with the speech made at the conference, its theme and content were agreed to internally before Kirk spoke, the FT said, citing people with knowledge of the event's planning. The title, "Why investors need not worry about climate risk", had been agreed to two months before the event, they said.

Matos, HSBC's CEO of Wealth and Personal Banking, which includes the asset management division, said he's "in complete agreement" with Quinn — "the transition to net zero is of utmost importance to us and we all strive for ways to help out clients on this journey."

In March, HSBC (HSBC) reportedly pulled out references to the Ukraine 'war' from analyst reports