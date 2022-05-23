ImmunityBio files for FDA approval of N-803 BCG combo to treat bladder cancer
May 23, 2022 9:19 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) said it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of N-803 plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) to treat BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without Ta or T1 disease.
- The company added that the Biologics License Application (BLA) is backed by the data from phase 1 and phase 2 trials, and a phase 2/3 trial, called QUILT 3032, which showed that 71% of patients who had failed on previous therapies demonstrated an over 50% increase in both response and median duration compared to the FDA-approved alternatives chemotherapy valrubicin and pembrolizumab, which is Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda.
- ImmunityBio (IBRX) noted that, if approved, N-803 plus BCG would be the first new immunotherapy for this indication in 23 years that can be delivered directly to the bladder (intravesically).
- The FDA had previously granted N-803 breakthrough therapy and fast track designations when used in combination with BCG to treat BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS.
- IBRX +4.09% to $4.07 premarket May 23