ImmunityBio files for FDA approval of N-803 BCG combo to treat bladder cancer

May 23, 2022 9:19 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) said it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of N-803 plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) to treat BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without Ta or T1 disease.
  • The company added that the Biologics License Application (BLA) is backed by the data from phase 1 and phase 2 trials, and a phase 2/3 trial, called QUILT 3032, which showed that 71% of patients who had failed on previous therapies demonstrated an over 50% increase in both response and median duration compared to the FDA-approved alternatives chemotherapy valrubicin and pembrolizumab, which is Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda.
  • ImmunityBio (IBRX) noted that, if approved, N-803 plus BCG would be the first new immunotherapy for this indication in 23 years that can be delivered directly to the bladder (intravesically).
  • The FDA had previously granted N-803 breakthrough therapy and fast track designations when used in combination with BCG to treat BCG-unresponsive NMIBC CIS.
  • IBRX +4.09% to $4.07 premarket May 23
