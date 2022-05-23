Cloudflare rises after announcing it will join EU Cloud of Conduct
May 23, 2022 9:20 AM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares rose early on Monday after the cloud-based security company said it had joined the European Union's Cloud Code of Conduct General Assembly.
- As part of the announcement, Cloudflare (NET) will help and aid more companies to adopt cloud services that are compliant with General Data Protection Regulation, the EU's landmark regulation on data protection and privacy.
- Cloudflare (NET) shares rose slightly more than 0.5% to $56.12 in premarket trading on Monday.
- In addition, Cloudflare (NET) announced two new cloud security certifications ISO/IEC 27018:2019 and C5.
- Last week, investment firm Needham slashed its price target on Cloudflare (NET) after the company held its analyst day, noting it was "forced by market conditions to bring our price target in."