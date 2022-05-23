Evoke stock down 24% as study shows lower risk of tardive dyskinesia among patients treated with metoclopramide
May 23, 2022 9:21 AM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) announced on Monday that a real-world data analyses showed a lower risk of tardive dyskinesia among gastroparesis patients treated with metoclopramide compared to previous reports.
- Evoke's flagship product, Gimoti, is an FDA-approved nasal formulation of metoclopramide and is specifically designed to deliver a non-oral dose of the drug to treat adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.
- The study concluded that tardive dyskinesia (TD) was rare among metoclopramide-treated patients, with an incidence of 33.4 per 100,000, and among metoclopramide-treated gastroparesis patients, it was 98.8 per 100,000.
- Tardive Dyskinesia is characterized by uncontrolled movements of the face and body.
- The highest TD incidence were reported among elderly females, the study showed.
- The incidence of TD was also found to increase with prolonged metoclopramide use, with the greatest risk of TD observed after 24 to 48 months of chronic metoclopramide use.
- The stock fell 24.5% before the bell.
- The data were presented at DDW, an international gathering of physicians, researchers, and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and GI surgery.