May 23, 2022

  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) announced on Monday that a real-world data analyses showed a lower risk of tardive dyskinesia among gastroparesis patients treated with metoclopramide compared to previous reports.
  • Evoke's flagship product, Gimoti, is an FDA-approved nasal formulation of metoclopramide and is specifically designed to deliver a non-oral dose of the drug to treat adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis.
  • The study concluded that tardive dyskinesia (TD) was rare among metoclopramide-treated patients, with an incidence of 33.4 per 100,000, and among metoclopramide-treated gastroparesis patients, it was 98.8 per 100,000.
  • Tardive Dyskinesia is characterized by uncontrolled movements of the face and body.
  • The highest TD incidence were reported among elderly females, the study showed.
  • The incidence of TD was also found to increase with prolonged metoclopramide use, with the greatest risk of TD observed after 24 to 48 months of chronic metoclopramide use.
  • The stock fell 24.5% before the bell.
  • The data were presented at DDW, an international gathering of physicians, researchers, and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy, and GI surgery.
