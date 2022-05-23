Synopsys and Analog Devices collaborate to accelerate power system design
May 23, 2022 9:23 AM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI), SNPSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) collaborates to provide model libraries for DC/DC ICs and µModule regulators with Synopsys' industry-leading simulation tool, Saber, part of Synopsys' virtual prototyping solution.
- With this new library in the Saber system-level simulation system, powertrain designers for products such as electric vehicles, avionic machines, instrumentation equipment and supercomputers can perform accurate multi-domain simulations with precision and speed, accelerating the design process and time-to-market.
- "With robust and reliable Saber modeling for our power ICs and µModule devices, system designers can confidently rely on our services, focusing their attention on the rest of their complex designs involving field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), processors, memory, sensors, and data converters. Collaborating with Synopsys enables us to deliver a powerful simulation solution based on Saber's integrated environment for simulation and modeling, allowing our customers to accelerate their time-to-market." said Afshin Odabaee, business development director for µModule Power Products at Analog Devices.