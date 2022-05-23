Diana Shipping signs new time charter contract for m/v P. S. Palios
May 23, 2022 9:24 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has signed a time charter contract with Classic Maritime for m/v P. S. Palios.
- The 179,134-dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel has been chartered at $31K/day gross charter rate for a period until minimum April 15, 2024 up to maximum June 30, 2024; charter is likely to commence on June 11, 2022.
- The employment is estimated to generate gross revenue of ~$20.58M for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- The vessel was previously chartered to Olam International for $26.5K/day.