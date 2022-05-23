Bank of America bumps up minimum hourly wage to $22 in effort to retain, attract talent

May 23, 2022

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) on Monday has increased its minimum hourly wage by $1 to $22, as the megabank further approaches its targeted rate of $25 by 2025.
  • The revised pay rate will become effective at the end of June, increasing annualized salary for full-time employees to more than $45K, BofA said.
  • In an effort to retain and attract talent, "we continue to invest in our teammates and their priorities through competitive pay; industry-leading benefits and resources for physical, emotional and financial wellbeing," said Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America.
  • The move comes after the lender in October had nudged up its minimum hourly wage to $21.
  • Earlier, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said recession risks "get overquoted."
