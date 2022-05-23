LifeStance Health names internal officer as new COO
May 23, 2022 9:26 AM ETLifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ:LFST) has appointed its current chief growth officer Danish Qureshi to the role of company's new chief operating officer, effective July 1, 2022.
- Quershi succeeds Gwen Booth, who has served as COO since the company's founding in 2017 and after retirement will continue as the first executive director of LifeStance Health Foundation.
- "As a highly-experienced healthcare executive and founding member of the LifeStance team, Danish is well-positioned to successfully guide our business through its next phase of growth," said Michael Lester, Chairman and CEO, LifeStance. "Danish has been instrumental in the success of our organic growth engine and the rapid scaling of our business since inception.
- Stock is up 4.14% in premarket trading.
