NYMOX down 46% on Refuse to File letter from FDA for fexapotide for enlarged prostate

May 23, 2022 9:29 AM ETNymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Diagnosis of Enlarged Prostate. Figure of prostate is located next to title enlarged prostate, surrounded by laboratory test tubes with samples for analysis, stethoscope, ultrasound result

Shidlovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of NYMOX Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) have plummeted 46% after the company received a Refuse to File letter from the U.S. FDA for its New Drug Application for fexapotide triflutate for benign prostate hyperplasia.
  • The letter said that the company needs longer-term safety data. NYMOX (NYMX) noted that longer-term safety data -- as long as six years after a single dose -- was not mentioned by the agency in any prior communication before submission of the NDA.
  • NYMOX (NYMX) said it included safety data from two to three years after the single injection as part of its NDA package and there were no indications of any long-term safety concerns in its pivotal trial.
  • The company added that "clarifications remain to be resolved at a follow-up meeting and that some significant inconsistencies were involved."
