NYMOX down 46% on Refuse to File letter from FDA for fexapotide for enlarged prostate
May 23, 2022 9:29 AM ETNymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of NYMOX Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) have plummeted 46% after the company received a Refuse to File letter from the U.S. FDA for its New Drug Application for fexapotide triflutate for benign prostate hyperplasia.
- The letter said that the company needs longer-term safety data. NYMOX (NYMX) noted that longer-term safety data -- as long as six years after a single dose -- was not mentioned by the agency in any prior communication before submission of the NDA.
- NYMOX (NYMX) said it included safety data from two to three years after the single injection as part of its NDA package and there were no indications of any long-term safety concerns in its pivotal trial.
- The company added that "clarifications remain to be resolved at a follow-up meeting and that some significant inconsistencies were involved."