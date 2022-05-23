A change of leadership at a critical juncture has not encouraged analysts covering Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

The company announced on Friday that current chairman William Cobb will succeed Rex Tibbens as CEO, effective June 1, with Tibbens occupying an advisory role for a month following his official departure. While a rationale for the move was not offered, Trust analyst Youssef Squali told clients on Monday that “the decision was his, not the Board's.”

Regardless of the decision maker, the surprising news hurts Tibbens' digital turnaround strategy that now finds itself without its captain, according to Squali.

“We view the change in leadership at this crucial time as adding a layer of uncertainty to a bevy of issues the company is already facing including inflationary pressures hurting margins, a weak real-estate segment dampening growth, and supply chain challenges,” he told clients on Monday.

Squali added that while his team remains bullish on the stock and is largely happy with Tibbens’ replacement, the timing is problematic. In short, Tibbens was seen as a perfect man to helm a company such as Frontdoor (FTDR) through a tumultuous time. Without his leadership, confidence in a turnaround comes into question.

“[Tibbens’] abrupt departure adds an extra layer of uncertainty, which causes us to move to the sidelines for now,” Squali concluded.

He cut his price target from $32 to $29 and downgraded shares from “Buy” to “Hold” based upon the added uncertainty on management. Shares slipped just over 2% shortly after Monday's market open.

Read more on Wall Street’s ratings for the stock.