Altamira gets Philippines FDA approval for Bentrio nasal spray
May 23, 2022 9:37 AM ETAltamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock rose ~5% after the company said that the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Bentrio nasal spray, designed to protect against airborne viruses and allergens.
- The company said the product will be commercialized through the local affiliate of Wellesta Holdings, Singapore.
- Bentrio had already received clearance in Singapore and Malaysia.
- "Asia with its large population, and rapidly growing middle class, represents a significant sales opportunity for Bentrio," said Altamira Founder, Chairman and CEO Thomas Meyer.