Nvidia dips ahead of Q1 earnings, Broadcom brings chipmakers into spotlight

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) continued last week's decline ahead of reporting earnings later this week, as chipmakers were mixed to start the trading week.

In a research note, investment firm Morgan Stanley said that Nvidia (NVDA) is likely to beat Wall Street estimates when it reports quarterly results, thanks to strength in the data center and gaming.

The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia (NVDA) slipped more than 2.5% to $162.74 in early trading on Monday.

Marvell Technology (MRVL), which saw its shares rise slightly more than 0.5%, was also mentioned positively by the firm. Marvell (MRVL) also reports quarterly results later this week.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares fell more than 4% to $520.92 after several news outlets reported over the weekend the company was nearing a deal to buy virtualization company VMware (VMW).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares fell slightly less than 0.5% to $93.06 just after the opening bell after the company showed off its new Ryzen 7000 Series processors at an industry event.

Other semiconductor stocks were mixed, with Intel (INTC) , Texas Instruments (TXN) and Micron (MU) rising in early trading, while Qualcomm (QCOM) lost more than 1.5%.

Separately on Monday, investment firm Bank of America said Broadcom (AVGO) could see some "M&A overhang" from the potential deal for VMware.