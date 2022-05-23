NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) said Monday that President and CEO John Ketchum will assume the additional post of chairman effective on July 29.

Ketchum will succeed Jim Robo, who will be retiring as executive chairman effective on that date.

Ketchum took over as CEO of NextEra (NEE) and of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from Robo on March 1.

NextEra's (NEE) stock valuation premium relative to the utility sector is near a peak value in a decade, Envision Research writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.