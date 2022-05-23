Safety committee recommends continuing Revelation's phase 1b trial for hay fever treatment
May 23, 2022 9:47 AM ETRevelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) on Monday said an independent safety committee recommended that the company continue its phase 1b study of nasal medication REVTx-99b for the treatment of allergic rhinitis (also known as hay fever) without any changes.
- REVB said the independent safety monitoring committee had make the recommendation based on their review of data for 14 of the patients treated in the early-stage trial.
- The early-stage placebo-controlled, crossover design study is expected to complete enrollment in Q3 2022.
- The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the effects of REVTx-99b vs. placebo on safety and tolerability.
- Up to Friday's close, REVB stock -94.4% YTD.