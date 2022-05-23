Nutanix jumps on vague takeover speculation
May 23, 2022
By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) soared 12% on the heels of vague takeover speculation from a report on Monday morning.
- With Nutanix recently eliminating its dual-class structure, Dealreporter speculated in its morning piece that Bain Capital, which already has a big stake in the company, could potentially look to take the company private. There are no sources cited in the item.
- Recall in August 2020, private equity firm Bain agreed to invest $750 million in Nutanix.
- Nutanix (NTNX) short interest is 2.9%.
- Nutanix (NTNX) was listed as one of several potential takeover targets by RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria. He sees NTNX as most likely target for a strategic acquirer.