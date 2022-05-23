Nutanix jumps on vague takeover speculation

May 23, 2022 9:48 AM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments

Nutanix headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) soared 12% on the heels of vague takeover speculation from a report on Monday morning.
  • With Nutanix recently eliminating its dual-class structure, Dealreporter speculated in its morning piece that Bain Capital, which already has a big stake in the company, could potentially look to take the company private. There are no sources cited in the item.
  • Recall in August 2020, private equity firm Bain agreed to invest $750 million in Nutanix.
  • Nutanix (NTNX) short interest is 2.9%.
  • Nutanix (NTNX) was listed as one of several potential takeover targets by RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria. He sees NTNX as most likely target for a strategic acquirer.
