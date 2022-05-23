Take-Two completes acquisition of Zynga
May 23, 2022 9:49 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), ZNGAATVI, EABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has closed its $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) - the latest move in videogame-sector consolidation, matching Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) roll-up of King Digital, and Electronic Arts' (EA) acquisitions including Glu Mobile and Playdemic.
- Zynga stockholders early today received $3.50 in cash and 0.0406 shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock held.
- “We are thrilled to complete our combination with Zynga, which is a pivotal step to increase exponentially our Net Bookings from mobile, the fastest-growing segment in interactive entertainment, while also providing us with substantial cost synergies and revenue opportunities,” says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.
- Zynga (ZNGA) share trading has been suspended and the stock will be delisted. Take-Two (TTWO) is up 0.4% early Monday.
- Take-Two and Zynga shareholders approved the deal in separate shareholder meetings Thursday.