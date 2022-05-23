Take-Two completes acquisition of Zynga

Zynga headquarters in San Francisco.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has closed its $12.7 billion acquisition of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) - the latest move in videogame-sector consolidation, matching Activision Blizzard's (ATVI) roll-up of King Digital, and Electronic Arts' (EA) acquisitions including Glu Mobile and Playdemic.
  • Zynga stockholders early today received $3.50 in cash and 0.0406 shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock held.
  • “We are thrilled to complete our combination with Zynga, which is a pivotal step to increase exponentially our Net Bookings from mobile, the fastest-growing segment in interactive entertainment, while also providing us with substantial cost synergies and revenue opportunities,” says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.
  • Zynga (ZNGA) share trading has been suspended and the stock will be delisted. Take-Two (TTWO) is up 0.4% early Monday.
  • Take-Two and Zynga shareholders approved the deal in separate shareholder meetings Thursday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.