Airbus to amass €10B cash reserve as protection for future crises - FT

May 23, 2022 9:56 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Airbus A350 XWB passenger plane

VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) CFO Dominik Asam told Financial Times over the weekend that it would aim to build up a cash reserve of as much as €10B to hedge against future crises and supply chain issues after seeing significant losses at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund also will be used for research and development programs as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) enters the final stages of completing its A321XLR rollout as well as "a kind of insurance policy" if rival Boeing would introduce a new jet program, Asam said.

However, "currently there is quite a challenging environment for new programs on the single-aisle side," Asam said, as both the A320 family and Boeing's 737 range of jets were already equipped with "super efficient engines."

Separately, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said Monday that it extended a logistics support contract with the U.S. Army for up to five years with a potential value of more than $1.5B, which would make it the company's largest helicopter performance-based support contract.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said it would provide spare parts, material and engineering support for the U.S. Army's Lakota fleet of 482 utility and training helicopters at 67 sites.

Earlier, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said it booked 95 net new orders, bringing its YTD total to 178, pulling ahead of Boeing.

