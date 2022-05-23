Bank of Israel hikes rate by 40 basis points to 0.75% as activity remains strong

Following many other central banks around the world, the Bank of Israel increased its benchmark interest rate by 40 basis points to 0.75%, its second rate hike this year as inflation remains above its target range and economic activity in the country is running "at a high level."

The Israeli shekel is rising 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. iShares MSCI Israel Capped ETF (EIS) is gaining 1.7% in Monday morning U.S. trading.

The risks from the pandemic "seems to be fading, at least in the short term," the central bank said. Meanwhile, concerns are increasing that global developments, specifically the war in Ukraine and slower economic activity in China due to pandemic lockdowns, "may have some negative impact on economic activity."

Inflation in the past 12 months was 4% in Israel, which is higher than the bank's target, but significantly lower than most advanced economies. In addition the labor market remains tight and home prices continue to accelerate, the Bank of Israel said.

For context, the Federal Reserve hiked its key policy rate by 50 bp early this month, bringing the federal funds target rate range to 0.75%-1.00% and is expected to raise it by another 50 bps at its June 14-15 meeting. Inflation is running much higher in the U.S. than in Israel. In March, the personal consumption expenditures index, which is closely watched by the Fed, jumped 6.6% from a year earlier.

