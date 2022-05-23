Therapeutic Solutions gets new drug application number for lung disease trial
May 23, 2022 10:09 AM ETTherapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI) on Monday said it got investigational new drug application number 28508 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proposed clinical study evaluating its adult stem cell product JadiCell for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition which blocks airflow and makes it difficult to breathe.
- TSOI said the FDA had already entered into binding discussions with the company regarding details of the clinical trial and subject population.
- “COPD is a devastating disease, which in my opinion, is ripe for stem cell intervention,” said TSOI chief medical officer James Veltmeyer.
- The company also said the FDA had assigned a product name to the JadiCell product, which will be now known as “Allogeneic Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells, JadiCell; Intravenous injection”.
- TSOI is currently running a late-stage trial to treat lung damage in patients with advanced COVID-19.
- TSOI stock -5.5% at $0.02 in morning trade. Up to Friday's close, stock -18.3% YTD.