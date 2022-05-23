CymaBay announces result from two-year study of primary biliary cholangitis therapy

May 23, 2022 10:10 AM ETCymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

The word pbc is written on wooden cubes near a stethoscope on a wooden background. Medical concept

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

  • CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY -4.3%) said on Monday that results from a new analyses of clinical studies showed that seladelpar treatment through two years resulted in a decrease in Primary Biliary Cholangitis globe score and predicted improved transplant-free survival.
  • The company said treatment of 50 patients with oral seladelpar 5 mg or 10 mg daily for two years resulted in a mean change from baseline in globe score of -0.417.
  • A globe score above > 0.3 has significant risk for needing a liver transplant or death, whereas a score ≤ 0.3 has a risk that can’t be distinguished from a matched population.
  • The improvement in globe score and predicted survival did not depend on age, the company said.
  • Last month, the company announced positive data from a mid-stage study which examined the efficacy and safety of seladelpar in adults with PBC who were receiving or intolerant to first-line therapy with ursodeoxycholic acid.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.