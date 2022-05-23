CymaBay announces result from two-year study of primary biliary cholangitis therapy
May 23, 2022 10:10 AM ETCymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY -4.3%) said on Monday that results from a new analyses of clinical studies showed that seladelpar treatment through two years resulted in a decrease in Primary Biliary Cholangitis globe score and predicted improved transplant-free survival.
- The company said treatment of 50 patients with oral seladelpar 5 mg or 10 mg daily for two years resulted in a mean change from baseline in globe score of -0.417.
- A globe score above > 0.3 has significant risk for needing a liver transplant or death, whereas a score ≤ 0.3 has a risk that can’t be distinguished from a matched population.
- The improvement in globe score and predicted survival did not depend on age, the company said.
- Last month, the company announced positive data from a mid-stage study which examined the efficacy and safety of seladelpar in adults with PBC who were receiving or intolerant to first-line therapy with ursodeoxycholic acid.