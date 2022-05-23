Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS +9.7%) is a safe place to stow away amid market turmoil, according to Truist.

The bank indicated that 10.8% food-at-home inflation and the looming threat of recession should boost private label food producers that generally undercut brand names by 35-40%.

“While the company has had numerous operating challenges over the past few years, we believe the macro picture will offset any near term hiccups and result in multiple expansion for the stock,” Truist analyst William Chappell wrote on Monday. “In short, we can think of no better time to own the stock.”

Additionally, the company’s status trading below its peer group was seen as an undue dislocation, providing even greater opportunity. In fact, Chappell argued the stock could trade at a premium to its peer group in short order should recessionary risks build.

“This is not a complicated call,” he concluded.

Shares rose over 8% in the first 45 minutes of trading on Monday.

To be sure, the bullish call on the stock was not without an expiration. Chappell suggested the stock should be “rented” rather than owned for the long term.

“We would like to see 3-4 stable quarters before calling this a long term core holding,” he wrote. “But in our opinion, with so many investors looking for a way to play inflation and a potential recession, if the company can simply meet its current projections for 2022, the stock will work.”

