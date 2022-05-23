Vertex initiated with a market perform at Leerink on validating pipeline, need for M&A
May 23, 2022 10:22 AM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)CBIOBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Leerink has initiated Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) with a market perform rating saying that the biotech needs to validate its pipeline and pursue more M&A to diversify.
- The firm has a $265 price target (~2% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst David Risinger said that while growth prospects for its cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta will increase cash flow, Vertex's pipeline also needs to shine.
- He highlighted CTX001, a gene editing candidate for sickle cell disease in phase 3. Although approval could come in the second half of 2023, it "faces adoption constraints and a crowded competitive landscape."
- Risinger also mentioned VX-548 for pain, which had positive phase 2 results. He added it could become a blockbuster if phase 3 data is strong.
- Earlier Monday, Vertex (VRTX) agreed to purchase several product candidates from Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO).