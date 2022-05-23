Skillz downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citi
May 23, 2022 10:22 AM ETSkillz Inc. (SKLZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares slips after downgraded at Citi to Neutral from Buy rating.
- Citi analyst Jason Bazinet lowered the price target to $2.10, from $5.
- The analyst is concerned about efficiency of sales and marketing spend.
- If marketing efficiencies improve, the company will achieve its goal of positive adjusted EBITDA by Q4 of 2024, Bazinet tells investors in a research note.
- However, if the status quo persists, the company may face liquidity issues in 2024, says the analyst.
- He assigns "relatively high likelihood" of improved marketing efficiencies but views the stock's current risk/reward as "fairly balanced."
- On May 4, the company missed Q1 bottom-line due to higher costs which grew 76% Y/Y.
- Since the start of 2022, SKLZ has lost more than 77%.
- SKLZ get a Sell rating on the stock from SA quant rating system.