The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) touched bear market territory intraday Friday, but managed to close out the session high and is up in early trading Monday.

"Equity investors are about to see the proverbial four seasons in one day - a drop in sales, a rise in inventories, a compression in margins, and, finally, a fall in ROEs," Sean Darby, global equity strategist, wrote in a note. "The dangers of catching a falling knife will become increasingly difficult through 2Q as pricing power rolls over accompanied by a reversal in operating leverage."

"Credit conditions are keeping financial conditions tight, suffocating any risk free rally," Darby said. "Positioning is still a tad too bullish."

"If we are travelling at warp speed through the current interest rate cycle, then we are moving at light speed through the earnings momentum clock," he added. "Sell side analysts are increasingly cutting target prices, pushing more companies into the fallen angels quadrant which generally warrants them being discarded from portfolios before the knife is finally slicing the target price."

"Our analysis suggests that, despite investor sentiment surveys being quite bearish, there has not been the cathartic selling that would accompany a market bottom," Darby said. "If we are correct, then the final part of the earnings momentum cycle is a combination of both earnings cuts and a slice in target prices. Investors should be conservatively positioned."

