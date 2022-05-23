BNY Mellon Investment Adviser to pay $1.5M penalty to settle ESG probe
May 23, 2022 10:36 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) Investment Adviser Inc. agreed to pay a $1.5M penalty to settle allegations that it made misstatements and omissions about Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations regarding some mutual funds that it managed, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.
- The SEC order found that from July 2018 to September 2021, the firm "represented or implied in various statements that all investments in the funds had undergone an ESG quality review, even though that was not always the case." Instead, the commission found that "numerous investments held by certain funds did not have an ESG quality review score as of the time of investment."
- BNY Mellon Investment Adviser entered the settlement without admitting or denying the findings, agreed to a cease-and-desist order, and agreed to pay the penalty. The order noted that the company promptly took remedial actions and cooperated with the staff in its investigation.
