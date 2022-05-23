Canada Goose falls as price target lowered to $26 at Barclays
May 23, 2022 10:41 AM ETGOOSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih lowered the firm's price target on Canada Goose (GOOS -5.5%) to $26 from $32 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The company's Q4 earnings were ahead of expectations driven by gross margin strength, and its fiscal 2023 guidance came in above consensus despite inflation and near-term China headwinds.
- Since the start of 2022, Canada Goose shares fell around 49%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 51%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock, whereas Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Sell.