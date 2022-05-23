Piper downgrades LYB, DOW on weak channel checks, rising natural gas costs

Bull and Bear Symbol with Stock Market Concept.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

  • Piper Sandler analyst Charles Neivert downgraded shares of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) and Lyondell (NYSE:LYB) Monday, citing price and volume weakness.
  • Much of the bull case for Gulf Coast chemicals was predicated on the relative cost advantage for US producers; as chemicals prices in Europe and Asia rose with oil prices (USO) given oil-derived naphtha feedstocks, ethane-based domestic producers benefitted from relatively low feedstock costs linked to US natural gas (UNG) prices.
  • In addition to compressed margins from reduced price differences in naphtha and ethane feedstock costs, logistics challenges and rising stockpiles threaten to reduce near-term profitability, according to Piper's channel checks.
  • Piper's Lyondell (LYB) price target was reduced to $115 (~8% upside), while Dow's (DOW) target was reduced to $78 (~15% upside).
  • The downgrades come on the heels of Morgan Stanley's call that Lyondell (LYB) is one of 15 stocks to "weather a bear market."
