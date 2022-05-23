CareDx stock falls 10% after CFO Ankur Dhingra resigns
May 23, 2022 10:44 AM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA -11.4%) stock fell after the company announced in an SEC filing that its Chief Financial Officer, Ankur Dhingra, will be resigning from his position, effective as of the end of the day on May 25, to pursue another career opportunity.
- The company said it had begun looking for Dhingra’s successor with the assistance of an established search firm.
- On May 20, the Company entered into a consulting agreement with Dhingra, which will commence May 27.
- Under the agreement, Dhingra will provide up to 20 hours of consulting services to the Company per month for an initial period of four months, which could be extended for an additional two month period.
- Dhingra will receive $10,000 per month during the term of the Consulting Agreement, as well as a one-time payment of $10,000.
- CDNA has appointed Abhishek Jain as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 26.
- Jain, who joined the company in August 2021, has been serving as the Vice President, Corporate Controller, where he has been responsible for global accounting functions and SEC filings.
- Jain’s annual salary will be $305,000, and will have a target annual performance bonus of 35% of his base salary for fiscal year 2022, the company