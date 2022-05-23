RAPT Therapeutics begins phase 2b trial of oral therapy RPT193 for eczema

May 23, 2022 10:48 AM ETRAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) said it began a phase 2b of oral drug RPT193 as a standalone therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema.
  • The 16-week U.S.-based trial will compare three oral dose levels of RPT193 (50, 200 and 400 mg once daily) to placebo.
  • "Our Phase 1b trial results support the potential of RPT193 as a safe, once-daily, oral treatment for AD that would be an attractive therapeutic alternative ahead of injectable drugs," said RAPT President and CEO Brian Wong.
  • Wong also said that the company plans to expand development of RPT193 into a phase 2a trial in asthma in H2 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.