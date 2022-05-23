RAPT Therapeutics begins phase 2b trial of oral therapy RPT193 for eczema
- RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) said it began a phase 2b of oral drug RPT193 as a standalone therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema.
- The 16-week U.S.-based trial will compare three oral dose levels of RPT193 (50, 200 and 400 mg once daily) to placebo.
- "Our Phase 1b trial results support the potential of RPT193 as a safe, once-daily, oral treatment for AD that would be an attractive therapeutic alternative ahead of injectable drugs," said RAPT President and CEO Brian Wong.
- Wong also said that the company plans to expand development of RPT193 into a phase 2a trial in asthma in H2 2022.