WisdomTree Investments strikes deal with Fireblocks to enhance blockchain mobile app
May 23, 2022 10:46 AM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) on Monday has teamed up with custody technology platform Fireblocks to strengthen security features on its upcoming blockchain-native mobile app called WisdomTree Prime.
- Specifically, WisdomTree Prime will integrate Fireblocks' Multi-Party Computation ("MPC") wallet technology with hopes of providing users an additional layer of security regarding the management of their private keys for transacting in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC-USD) or ethereum (ETH-USD).
- “As a first mover in seeking to bring passive investment strategies and other financial products and services to the blockchain, it is critical to partner with technology providers who will help WisdomTree provide a secure experience for our users,” said Will Peck, head of Digital Assets at WisdomTree.
- WisdomTree Prime, which is expected to see a small-scale beta rollout in summer 2022, aims to deliver crypto-focused financial services. New York-based WisdomTree (WETF) manages approximately $350M in crypto assets with ~$76B in global assets under management.
- In the beginning of December, Ritholtz Wealth Management and WisdomTree created a diversified-crypto index.